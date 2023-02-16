1

AAA Texas: Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Results in Mixed Pump Price Changes Week-to-week

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 19 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.40 per gallon while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.93 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.42, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and nine cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

