Borger News-Herald does not alter state police reports.
Date/Time: 11/4/2022 at approximately 4:15 a.m.
County: Armstrong
Location: US 287 - Approximately 15 miles west of Clarendon
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road: Condition: Clear/Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2016 Ford Explorer
Driver: Deceased - Andre Arango-Lopez, 25, Spring, Texas. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Armstrong County Justice of the Peace Jana Lemons.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger: Deceased - Fredy Mateo-Lopez,19, of Guatemala. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Armstrong County Justice of the Peace Jana Lemons.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger: Deceased - Uriel Lopez Y Lopez, 19, of Guatemala. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Armstrong County Justice of the Peace Jana Lemons.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger: Deceased - Kenis Lopez-Martinez, 19, of Guatemala. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Armstrong County Justice of the Peace Jana Lemons.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2012 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer
Driver: Not Injured - Abdul Mirzada, 42, of Tracy, California.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was eastbound (wrong way) in the westbound lane on US 287. Vehicle 2 was westbound on US 287, passing another vehicle when the driver observed Vehicle 1 approaching. The driver of Vehicle 2 attempted to avoid the collision by veering left but was unsuccessful as both vehicles collided head-on in the inside lane.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
