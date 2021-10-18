TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Date/Time: 10/18/2021 at approximately 2:15 a.m.
County: Gray
Location: County Road (CR) 1 - Approximately four miles east of White Deer.
Posted Speed Limit: 60
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck
Occupant: Deceased – 13-year-old juvenile male, of White Deer. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle.
Seat belt worn: No
Occupant: Deceased - 13-year-old juvenile male, of Pampa. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle.
Seat belt worn: No
Occupant: Deceased - 12-year-old juvenile male of White Deer. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle.
Seat belt worn: No
Occupant: Injured - 13-year-old juvenile male, of Pampa. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was northbound on CR 1 approaching an “S”curve and the intersection of CR L. Due to Vehicle 1’s high rate of speed, the driver of Vehicle 1 was unable to navigate the curve. Vehicle 1 started to side skid into the grassy area between County Road 1 and County Road L, where it began to roll over. Vehicle 1 rolled over multiple times through the grassy area, over CR L, and into a pasture north of County Road L, where it came to rest. Three of the unsecured juveniles were ejected from the vehicle. The driver of Vehicle 1 has not yet been determined as the crash remains under investigation.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
