TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Date/Time: 10/18/2021 at approximately 2:15 a.m.

County: Gray

Location: County Road (CR) 1 - Approximately four miles east of White Deer.

Posted Speed Limit: 60

Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road

Vehicle 1: 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck

Occupant: Deceased – 13-year-old juvenile male, of White Deer. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle.

Seat belt worn: No

Occupant: Deceased - 13-year-old juvenile male, of Pampa. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle.

Seat belt worn: No

Occupant: Deceased - 12-year-old juvenile male of White Deer. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle.

Seat belt worn: No

Occupant: Injured - 13-year-old juvenile male, of Pampa. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Seat belt worn: No

Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was northbound on CR 1 approaching an “S”curve and the intersection of CR L. Due to Vehicle 1’s high rate of speed, the driver of Vehicle 1 was unable to navigate the curve. Vehicle 1 started to side skid into the grassy area between County Road 1 and County Road L, where it began to roll over. Vehicle 1 rolled over multiple times through the grassy area, over CR L, and into a pasture north of County Road L, where it came to rest. Three of the unsecured juveniles were ejected from the vehicle. The driver of Vehicle 1 has not yet been determined as the crash remains under investigation.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.

