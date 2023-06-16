City of Perryton was hit by a tornado. The effected area is a path travelling from the NW part of the city and travelled to the West central part of town. Many mobile homes, residences and businesses suffered severe damage. Currently, there are 3 confirmed casualties as a result of the storm and 56 injured. There are currently missing 2 people. We are working to get fire EMS and emergency crews into the areas needed. We are currently without power in the City of Perryton. Shelter areas have been set up at the Ochiltree County Expo Center. Perryton High School and Community Worship Center. At present we have numerous agencies assisting with Fire and Rescue, and numerous law enforcement from surrounding agencies.
featured top story breaking
3 Confirmed Casualties, 56 injured, 2 people missing as Tornado whips through Perryton
- Release by: Terry L. Bouchard, Sheriff Ochiltree County Photos HCSO
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Into the Woods comes to Borger in July
- Hutchinson County Best of the Best 2023 Winners Guide inside the weekend Borger News-Herald
- 3 Confirmed Casualties, 56 injured, 2 people missing as Tornado whips through Perryton
- JOHNSONVILLE, LLC, RECALLS BEDDAR WITH CHEDDAR READY-TO-EAT PORK SAUSAGE LINKS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
- Bulldog Football Camp Success
- Governor Abbott deploys emergency response after tornadoes hit Perryton
- Borger Community Garage Sale this Saturday
- WT Amarillo Center Closed Temporarily Following Water Leak
Popular Content
Articles
- 3 Confirmed Casualties, 56 injured, 2 people missing as Tornado whips through Perryton
- Bulldog Football Camp Success
- Borger Community Garage Sale this Saturday
- Governor Abbott deploys emergency response after tornadoes hit Perryton
- Texas drought, winter took toll on residential lawns, turfgrass
- Ireland Wagner Named Borger High School’s Teacher of the Year
- Semi truck wrecks into Ambassador Inn in Borger
- Texas Game Wardens Respond to Flooding in Potter County
- JOHNSONVILLE, LLC, RECALLS BEDDAR WITH CHEDDAR READY-TO-EAT PORK SAUSAGE LINKS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
- Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.