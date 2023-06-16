City of Perryton was hit by a tornado.  The effected area is a path travelling from the NW part of the city and travelled to the West central part of town.  Many mobile homes, residences and businesses suffered severe damage.  Currently, there are 3 confirmed casualties as a result of the storm and 56 injured. There are currently missing 2 people. We are working to get fire EMS and emergency crews into the areas needed.  We are currently without power in the City of Perryton.  Shelter areas have been set up at the Ochiltree County Expo Center.  Perryton High School and Community Worship Center.  At present we have numerous agencies assisting with Fire and Rescue, and numerous law enforcement from surrounding agencies.  

