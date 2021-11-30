The 25th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held on Sunday, December 5, from 1-4 p.m. in Pampa. Three homes will be featured this year, including the Lunn home at 2533 Aspen, the Little home at 1601 Mary Ellen, and the Qualls home at 2305 Comanche. All will be beautifully decorated for the Christmas season. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door of any of the three homes.
The ticket sales will go to the Opportunity Plan, Inc., which is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide financial assistance to students in post-secondary educational programs. The program has been in existence since 1954 and has assisted many students at various colleges, universities, and technical-vocational schools achieve their educational goals.
The Twentieth Century Cotillion Study Club in Pampa is the sponsor of the annual tour of homes. Club members will be stationed at the homes to welcome tour guests and kick off the Christmas season. Since 1965, over $175,000 has been contributed to the Opportunity Plan by the club, assisting 160 students with more than $950,000.