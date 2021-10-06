Amarillo Chamber

WHO: Amarillo Chamber of Commerce

Sponsored by: Reed Beverage, Tyson Foods, United Supermarkets/Market Street/Amigos and more than 80 other sponsors

WHAT: 25th “Almost” Annual Good Times Celebration® Barbecue Cook-Off

85 Cooking Teams

WHEN: Thursday, October 7, 2021

5pm—8pm

WHERE: Amarillo Tri-State Fairgounds—Amarillo National Center Parking Lot

Tri-State Exposition Entrance East of Gate #1 near 10th & Marrs

WHY: Amarillo’s biggest networking event with all you can eat & drink with live music from Insufficient Funds.

Teams compete for bragging rights in professional, amateur, and corporate divisions cooking ribs, brisket and other meats. Awards are also given for showmanship.

HOW: All-Inclusive Tickets are $30 per person in advance through any Panhandle Ticket outlet including the

Civic Center Box Office, participating United Supermarket, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desk, online at www.PanhandleTickets.com

2021-Cook-off Sponsors

PRESENTING SPONSORS: Coors of Amarillo / Reed Beverage, Tyson Foods, United Supermarkets / Market Street / Amigos

PLATINUM SPONSORS: Boyd's Equipment, Budweiser, Chambers Electric, Coors Cowboy Club, George Distributors / Miller of Amarillo, Rabern Rentals, and Republic National Distributing Company

GOLD SPONSORS: 281 Pump Service, Access Fire and Security, Alpha Media Amarillo, Amarillo National Bank, Amaril-lo Water Well, Bank of America, Bell, Caviness Beef Packers, CNS Pantex, Edward Jones, Excel Machinery, Farmers In-surance, First State Bank Amarillo, First United Bank, FirstBank Southwest, Gary's Heating & Air Conditioning, GMR - Lifestar & AMS, H&H Printwear / Embroidery Haus Plus, Happy State Bank, Herring Bank, J Lee Milligan, Joe Marr Wilson Law Firm, Jy Logistics Company, KAMR Local 4 & KCIT Fox14, KFDA NewsChannel 10, Kimrad Transport, Maxor, May-field Paper, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Owens Corning, Plains Dairy, Scarborough Specialties, Street Automo-tive Group, Sutherlands HomeBase Lumber, Tascosa Brick & Fireplace, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, UniFirst Corporation, Vexus Fiber, Walmart, Warren Cat, and Xcel Energy

SILVER SPONSORS: Access Community Credit Union, Ace Pest Control, Acton Mechanical Plumbing Heating & Air, Adobe Walls Stoneworks/HTEAO, Amarillo Downtown Lions Club, Amarillo Police Officer's Association, B&J Welding Sup-ply, Bekins Moving & Storage, Case & Associates, Charlie Rittenberry, Chop Chop Rice Co., City Federal Credit Union, Contagion Athletics, Desperado's Catering, Document Shredding & Storage, Education Credit Union, FirstCapital Bank of Texas, Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Grill This BBQ Supply, Mayfield Rahlfs Weaber & Parsons LLP, Mr. Restore, Ormson Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Panhandle Restaurant Group, Phillips 66, Rhynehart Roofing, Roberts Truck Center, Royal Architectural Products, Walker Ranch, and West Texas Golf Cars

ADDITIONAL SUPPORTERS: 806 Sports, ABC 7 News / The CW, Amarillo Globe-News, Brick & Elm Magazine, Cumulus, Deep Eddy Vodka, DJ Entertainment, Multiple Systems, Panhandle PBS / FM 90, Pinnacle Printz, Route 66 Me-dia / Legends 103.9, Stella Rosa Wines, Toot'n Totum, Townsquare Media, Valley Proteins

