WHO: Amarillo Chamber of Commerce
Sponsored by: Reed Beverage, Tyson Foods, United Supermarkets/Market Street/Amigos and more than 80 other sponsors
WHAT: 25th “Almost” Annual Good Times Celebration® Barbecue Cook-Off
85 Cooking Teams
WHEN: Thursday, October 7, 2021
5pm—8pm
WHERE: Amarillo Tri-State Fairgounds—Amarillo National Center Parking Lot
Tri-State Exposition Entrance East of Gate #1 near 10th & Marrs
WHY: Amarillo’s biggest networking event with all you can eat & drink with live music from Insufficient Funds.
Teams compete for bragging rights in professional, amateur, and corporate divisions cooking ribs, brisket and other meats. Awards are also given for showmanship.
HOW: All-Inclusive Tickets are $30 per person in advance through any Panhandle Ticket outlet including the
Civic Center Box Office, participating United Supermarket, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desk, online at www.PanhandleTickets.com
