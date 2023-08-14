Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Sunday, 8-13-23, at approximately 5:15 p.m.
County: Hutchinson
Location: SH-136, approximately two miles east of Fritch.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather & Road Condition: Clear/ Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2022 GMC Sierra
Driver, Vehicle 1: Not Injured
Olivero Matul, 35, of Amarillo, Texas.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2014 Toyota Camry
Driver, Vehicle 2: DECEASED
Bryndan Grogan, of Fritch, Texas. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hutchinson County Justice of the Peace Amanda Wysong.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on FM 687, while Vehicle 2 was traveling west on SH 136. The driver of Vehicle 1 failed to yield the right of way at an open intersection, traveled onto SH 136, and struck Vehicle 2 on the passenger side. Vehicle 1 came to rest on its left side, facing west on SH 136. Vehicle 2 came to rest upright in the ditch south of SH 136 facing south. The driver of Vehicle 1 was arrested for DWI, failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, and transported to the Hutchinson Co Jail—further charges pending the outcome of the investigation.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
