After a LOOOOONG and unusual year, it’s time to get out of the house and enjoy some fun in
the sun with friends and family at Wonderland Amusement Park!
Wonderland is excited to welcome visitors for Opening Day this Saturday, April 3rd from 1pm to
6pm. The Wonderland team is ready to fill the Park with sounds of laughter and bliss as people
get back to making lifelong memories with those they love.
From thrill rides and rollercoasters to water rides and slides, Wonderland offers more than 30
attractions for kids of all ages to enjoy. As most panhandle residents will attest – Kiddie Land
is always a huge hit with the little ones!
For those who prefer to WOW with their feet on the ground, the Park also features a number of
games plus an 18-hole mini-golf course known for its famed anthill hole.
In celebration of 70 years of serving up WOW’s, Wonderland has some special offers for
visitors throughout the Season starting with a new WOW Card special. For every $70 added to
a WOW Card, the Park will give a $10 bonus good for in-park food and fun!
And, starting in June, the Park will offer a 70th Anniversary Family 4-Pack! Details for this
much anticipated offer will be released soon.
The Borchardt Family and Wonderland Amusement Park team have missed all those smiling
faces and look forward to welcoming you back to the wonderful World of Wonderland!
A full 2021 calendar that includes Park hours can be found at WonderlandPark.com along with
a $2 off coupon for WOW Passes.