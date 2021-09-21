BORGER, Tex. – (September 21, 2021) Soaring tenor, Branden James, and renowned cellist, James Clark, merged their individual musical genius to create a soulful and powerful concert experience that leaves audiences feeling moved and inspired. The duet is bringing their unforgettable show to Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2021-2022 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.
“…a unique duo that has everyone mesmerized.”
– Michael Orland, Music Director, American Idol
<image004.jpg>The energy and fervor behind the music of tenor, Branden James, and cellist, James Clark, tells the story of their unique pairing. Both successful artists in their own right, Branden having been a finalist on Season 8 of America’s Got Talent, and James having played as an accompanist to music industry giants like Olivia Newtown-John, Idina Menzel and more, the two combined to create a jaw-dropping concert experience, and have since toured the world with their innovative, classically inspired covers and original songs. The pair seamlessly weaves together familiar melodies of pop tunes in classical style, with their own unique sound. Audiences can expect to hear everything from Broadway hits to classical mashups to familiar pop medleys.
The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization, in partnership with their patrons and sponsors, is committed to enriching the cultural life of Borger and the surrounding communities through live performances offered at affordable, family friendly prices.
Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.