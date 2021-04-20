SFF

Tickets are now on sale for the June 18-20 performance of Southern Fried Funeral presented by the Borger Community Theatre. Performances will take place June 18 at 7 p.m, June 19 at 2 p.m., and June 20 at 2 p.m. at the Frank Phillips College Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.borger-community-theatre-inc.ticketleap.com/southern-fried-funeral/ or by calling the box office at 806-457-4228.

