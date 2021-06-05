Looking for something fun to do this Saturday night? Then head on over to the Stinnett for the 95th Celebration. Live music in the park by local band Barn Noize is just starting at 6 p.m. and a movie in the park will start at 9 p.m. (The movie playing tonight in the park is Sandlot)
Stinnett Celebration continues with Barn Noize and movie in the park this evening
Jessica Ozbun
