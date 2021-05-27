home

Stinnett's 95th birthday celebration, Home Fest, will take place on June 5th this year. The celebration will boost a fun-filled day of events at the town's city park. Scheduled is corn-hole tournament, a mid-way of food and other vendor booths, and a live performance from Barn Noise, a local rock and country cover band, at 6 p.m. Also, the day of the celebration the Hawthorne Detachment will be serving a community breakfast at the Stinnett Community Building starting at from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. for $7.

