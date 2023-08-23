Coffee Time

It’s not exactly a terrific ego-booster to forever be ‘the belly’ – the body part that doesn’t clear the fence last, but still, you’re not the tip end of the nose that always goes first, either. Can make a person feel pretty mediocre at times. Whether it’s on the job, in the family, or simply during playtime, seems you are destined to …just be there, doing important belly work but never a leading part of the whole outfit.  And don’t even think about being a nose-tip!  

But being last in line doesn’t always feel too great, either. The part that clears the fence last. From the vantage point of a hind-ender person, life can seem like an endless series of watching others racing ahead of them – seeming to effortlessly and happily clear the fence long before the hind-ender has the chance to sluggishly heave their body up and over. A fence that apparently grows to be one hundred- and five-feet tall … just before the hind-ender gets there. That is how it can feel to them, anyway.

