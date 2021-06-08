First United Methodist Church is hosting a fun summer event, an outdoor family movie night, on Friday, June 11.
Seating for the event will begin at 7:30 p.m
The movie, Croods: A New Age, a squeal to The Croods, starting Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds, will begin at 7:45 p.m.
The event will be held on the church’s south lawn, 200 N. McGee Street, and there is no cost to attend.
The church will also offer a popcorn bar.
Guest are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows to sit on while watching the movie (space will also be available for those wanting to use a lawn chair).
For more information, contact First United Methodist Church at 806-273-7583 or on their Facebook page at First United Methodist Church of Borger.