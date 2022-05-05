Join the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden for its “Pints for Pups” fundraiser at Fassler Hall, OKC, in support of the Painted Dog Research Trust. Event goers will have an opportunity to meet Dr. Greg Rasmussen, globally recognized conservationist and founder of the Painted Dog Research Trust (PDRT), to hear about his lifelong work to study and protect African painted dogs. The OKC Zoo’s “Pints for Pups” is happening at Fassler Hall, 421 NW 10th Street, Oklahoma City, on Friday, May 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Come be part of this conservation conversation as you enjoy refreshing beverages and delicious bites and Fassler Hall will donate 10% of food and beverage purchases made during the event time to the PDRT.
Dr. Rasmussen, founder and executive director of PDRT, is embarking on a three-month North American tour to visit Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos to promote awareness of the endangered African painted dog, of which there are approximately 5,000 left in the wild. Dr. Rasmussen has studied painted dogs in Zimbabwe for over 30 years, one of the longest studies of the species. He founded PDRT in 2014 in northwest Zimbabwe, one of the last strongholds for painted dogs—a distinctive carnivore with an individually unique tri-colored coat, fluffy white tail and prominent ears.
OKC Zoo is proud to be part of Dr. Rasmussen’s tour which encompasses more than 20 venues as well as donor-hosted fundraising events. While at the OKC Zoo, Rasmussen will provide a conservation lecture for the Zoo’s team members during which he will present the current state of the painted dog population, pressing threats of their survival and PDRT’s efforts to save them from extinction. Wildlife supporters, scientists, academics and the interested public are invited to attend any scheduled tour event: https://www.painteddogresearch.org/events.
“I am thrilled to return to the US to reconnect with friends and associates, and deliver an update on PDRT’s targeted programs aimed at the conservation of painted dogs and their surrounding habitat in Southern Africa,” said Dr. Rasmussen. “Delivering this urgent message in person allows me to reestablish strategic relationships, inspire activism and support, and educate the public about this extraordinary, persecuted species that I have devoted my life to studying and protecting.” He added, “They are running out of time and we need to act now.”
Since 2016, the OKC Zoo has partnered with the PDRT to provide financial support from its Round Up for Conservation Fund for research and conservation efforts and has sent Zoo experts to assist with the organization's research and education programs in Zimbabwe. The OKC Zoo has been caring for African painted dogs since 1972 and currently has eight painted dogs as part of its animal family.
Take "paws" for a good cause at the OKC Zoo's "Pints for Pups"!
