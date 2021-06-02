bass

The Hutchinson County United Way will host a Bass Tournament on June 12 at Lake Meredith. Registration will begin at 4:45 a.m. at Sharkens HoneyHole & RV Park. Cost is $150 per team. Prizes will be awarded for 1st-5th place and the biggest bass. For more information, go to the Hutchinson County United Way's Facebook page.

Recommended for you