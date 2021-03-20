The Ex-Stinnett Police Chief, Jason Collier, that was outed in January for being married and involved with six other women at one time will appear on the National Talk Show Dr. Phil on Tuesday (3 p.m. for the Borger area). From a sneak peek released from the Dr. Phil show on Friday, Collier will tell his side of the story and what drove him to do what he did.
Earlier in March, Collier also released a book written by USA Today's bestselling author Terri Annie Browning & Lonnie Doris, which depicts Collier's side of the story. The book Texted Lies & Whispered Truth's is available on Amazon.