The Elk's 1581 Sweetheart will host a craft show and all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, March 20. The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. On the menu is biscuits, sausage, and gravy. The cost is $5. The craft show will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. The Elk's Lodge 1581 is located at 200 Opal Street in Borger.
