Fairlanes Baptist Church located at 3000 Fairlanes Blvd in Borger will host a free Easter egg hunt March 28 at 3 p.m. Approximately 2,000 eggs will be hid. Ages 0-6th grade. The public is invited to attend.
spotlight
Easter Eggstravaganza
Jessica Ozbun
