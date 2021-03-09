Dr Don

If you haven't read Dr. Don Newbury's weekly column, Idle American, then you are missing out. Newbury, a syndicated columnist and seasoned author, that entertains thousands upon thousands of Texas readers each week with his gifted humor and wisdom, is reflecting back on the life of a Borger High School Graduate and longtime theologian, in an exclusive special feature to the Borger News-Herald. Pick up a copy of the Wednesday Borger News-Herald, you don't want to miss this. 

Recommended for you