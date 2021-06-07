Nashville, Tenn. (May 28, 2021)--On the heels of releasing his debut national country debut single "In the Mix" on May 27, Top-30 Texas-charting recording artist Austin English will bring his "The Road to Hwy 30" 2021 Tour to Hoots Pub (2424 Hobbs Rd) in Amarillo, TX for a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY performance on June 12, brought to you by 95.7FM KPUR. Showtime is 9 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Tickets are $10. For more information, please visit HootsPubAmarillo.com. For more information on Austin English, visit AustinEnglishMusic.com.
English is known by Texas country music fans for his regional hits (as heard on 95.7FM KPUR), "Heartache in a Small Town," "Goodnight Marie," "Willie Nelson T-shirt," "7th Street," and "Pieces," which collectively earned nearly a quarter-million streams and earned the Austin-area native with both a Top-40 and Top-30 on the Texas charts.