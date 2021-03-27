Auld Brewing Co. located at 111 W. 9th Street in Borger will host Mitchell Ford in concert tonight, Saturday, March 27 starting at 8 p.m. For more information head over to Auld Brewing Company on Facebook.
Auld Brewing Co. to host Mitchell Ford performance
Jessica Ozbun
