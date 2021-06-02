The 32nd Annual Beach Bash hosted by the Downtown Merchants Association will be held in Borger on Saturday, June 5. The fun day of events will start on Main Street starting at 9 a.m. Planned for the day is a corn hole tournament, vendors (food and merchandise), volleyball, basketball, and much more.
32nd Annual Beach Bash Saturday in Borger
