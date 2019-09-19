Youth and community choirs gearing up for concerts, Oct. 5 fundraiser

From as far north as Perryton to as far south as Panhandle and everywhere in between, singers are coming to Frank Phillips College to be a part of the Texas Panhandle Youth Choir as it begins its fourth season. Communities involved are Perryton, Spearman,

Panhandle, Stinnett, Spring Creek, Borger, Fritch, Gruver and Pringle-Morse, all within a 75-mile radius.

As this fourth season begins, singers are working hard for the upcoming events at which TPYC will be featured. New to this year is the formation of the Texas Panhandle Community Choir (TPCC) in which adults of all ages who love to sing from all over the Texas Panhandle can participate.

This newly formed non-auditioned choir is already working hard on many choral selections which will be performed during the course of the choir season which began in August and runs through May.

From its beginning, TPYC has been successful at keeping its mission statement which reads, “Giving the Youth of the Texas Panhandle, who love to sing, the opportunity!”

Both choirs have received many accolades from all of their performances and also from many notable dignitaries of Hutchinson County, not to mention the validation of excellence from their competition performances.

As the choir season progresses, news releases about TPYC will be made available along with “Meet the faces of TPYC” in which new members of the organization will be featured with their picture and their background bio.

The fall fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, and details will be coming soon, so save that date.

There are still some openings for either choir at present. This year, the “youngers” is made up of grades 3 thru 8. The “olders” are now high school ages and up to form the TPCC.

As in previous years, both choirs will combine on some performance numbers as well as having their own choir showcased individually.

As always, the financial support of investment sponsors and individual donors plus the committed interest of each singer is the foundation of the choirs’ existence.

If you know or have a singer who might benefit from this wonderful organization or you would like to help out financially, contact Johnny Miller, founder/director, at jmiller@fpctx.edu or call or text 806-898-4847.