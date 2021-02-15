WT’s Forensics Team is on a Rhetorical Roll, Finishing in Top 5 in State Competition

CANYON, Texas— The WT speech team continues to dominate after yet another strong finish earlier this month.

Competing against 16 other teams in the Texas Intercollegiate Forensic Association state tournament, the team finished second overall in sweepstakes while several team members finished in the Top 5 individually.

In programmed oral interpretation, Tearanee Lockhart of Amarillo placed second, Alejandro Mata of Hereford placed fourth, and Caitlin Bartz of Canyon placed third.

Mata won the state novice championship in programmed oral interpretation and second in prose interpretation.

Lockhart placed sixth in dramatic interpretation and seventh in prose interpretation. Adrian Trevino of Andrews placed fifth in persuasive speaking.

WT’s strong finish comes on the heels of another great showing the prior week at Webster University’s Gorlok tournament where Lockhart and Mata placed fourth in duo improvisation, and Lockhart placed fifth in programmed oral interpretation. Mata also made quarterfinals in novice International Public Debate Association (IPDA) and Josiah Kinsky of Canyon placed second in IPDA.

“It was huge!” said Coach Connie McKee. “Sixty-five teams from everywhere.”