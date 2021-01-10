Winter weather advisory
Sunday, January 10, 2021
BORGER, TX
Event: Winter Weather Advisory
Alert:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around 2 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...The central and northeastern Texas Panhandle and eastern
third of the Oklahoma Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Instructions: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Target Area:
Armstrong
Carson
Hutchinson
Lipscomb
Moore
Ochiltree
Palo Duro Canyon
Potter
Randall
Roberts
Category: