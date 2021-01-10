Event: Winter Weather Advisory

Alert:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around 2 to 3

inches.

* WHERE...The central and northeastern Texas Panhandle and eastern

third of the Oklahoma Panhandle.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Instructions: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Target Area:

Armstrong

Carson

Hutchinson

Lipscomb

Moore

Ochiltree

Palo Duro Canyon

Potter

Randall

Roberts