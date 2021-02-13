Wind chill advisory for Hutchinson County, Texas

Event: Wind Chill Advisory

Alert:

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds chills as low as

minus 15 to minus 30 degrees. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very

cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...All of the Oklahoma Panhandle and much of the Texas

Panhandle.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM Saturday to

noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Target Area:

Carson

Dallam

Gray

Hansford

Hartley

Hemphill

Hutchinson

Lipscomb

Moore

Ochiltree

Potter

Roberts

Sherman

Wheeler