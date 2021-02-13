Wind chill advisory for Hutchinson County, Texas
Event: Wind Chill Advisory
Alert:
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO
NOON CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds chills as low as
minus 15 to minus 30 degrees. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...All of the Oklahoma Panhandle and much of the Texas
Panhandle.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM Saturday to
noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Target Area:
Carson
Dallam
Gray
Hansford
Hartley
Hemphill
Hutchinson
Lipscomb
Moore
Ochiltree
Potter
Roberts
Sherman
Wheeler
Category: