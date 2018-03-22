Where are they now: Ben Sharp

It surprises no one who knows him that Ben Sharp is finding success since leaving home. Ben, who is known for his drive and charisma, is from Borger, TX. His father preaches at Faith Covenant in Borger. He has three siblings: Brady, Hannah and Hope.

After Ben graduated from Borger High School he attended Texas Tech University. There, Ben was elected student body president in spring of 2016 and served a year’s term. “During that time I was able to do a lot of really interesting things. First, I got to visit with congressman and senators in both Austin and Washington DC to advocate for TTU. We talked a lot about how we can make higher education more affordable, supporting research, and promoting mental health. During his time as student body president,” Ben says.

As an outgoing person, Ben enjoyed getting to meet and connect with students all across the state. Another of Ben’s traits is bringing people together. “In the wake of the 2016 election, I spent a good deal of my time focusing on unifying the student body as Red Raiders. There are a lot of diverse people and opinions in a school of 40,000 people, and it was amazing to see them come together behind a common cause. One of the most inspiring events we put on was actually based on Borger High’s senior day of service. Tech to town was a university wide day of service to the Lubbock community. We had over 1,000 students volunteer their Saturday last spring, and the whole idea started when I was a senior at Borger High!”

Ben is now currently a first year law student at Duke University. As a hardworking scholar and a basketball fan, attending Duke was a no-brainer. “I have gone to a lot of basketball games this year and it’s been absolutely crazy!” Ben says.

“I feel like moving across the country has given me a lot of perspective,” Ben explains. Ben’s next move: Washington D.C. this summer to work for Senator Ted Cruz. Beyond this year, Ben hopes find employment at a law firm in Texas. “Because of my background in economics, I’m really interested in working in antitrust law,” Ben says.

“Long term though,” Ben continues, “I’d probably like to move back to the Panhandle to start a family and invest in communities there.”