West Texas, Sanford-Fritch, and Borger football teams open district Friday

The West Texas, Sanford-Fritch, and Borger football teams will open district Friday night. Borger travels to Lubbock to take on #5 Lubbock Estacado, West Texas hosts Highland Park, and Sanford-Fritch hosts Sunray. All kick offs will be at 7:00 p.m. See Thursday's sports section of the Borger News-Herald for reviews of all three games. *the game in Lubbock will be at Lowery Field.