West Texas High holds Marching Band Competition

The West Texas High Comanche Band performs at the band festival held on Saturday at Comanche Stadium. (photo by Jessica Ozbun)
By: 
Jessica Ozbun
Staff Writer
Monday, October 7, 2019
STINNETT, TX

The West Texas High Comanche Band hosted a marching band festival for hundreds of area high school band members on Saturday at Comanche Stadium in Stinnett. Area marching bands had the opportunity to participate and prepare for the upcoming UIL (University Interscholastic League) Marching Band Competition later this month.

