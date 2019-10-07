West Texas High holds Marching Band Competition
By:
Jessica Ozbun
Monday, October 7, 2019
STINNETT, TX
The West Texas High Comanche Band hosted a marching band festival for hundreds of area high school band members on Saturday at Comanche Stadium in Stinnett. Area marching bands had the opportunity to participate and prepare for the upcoming UIL (University Interscholastic League) Marching Band Competition later this month.
