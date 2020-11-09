West Texas Elementary goes to online learning only for rest of the week due to COVID-19

Due to recent increases in COVID-19 positive cases, West Texas Elementary School will not be offering face-to-face instruction beginning tomorrow, November 10, 2020 through Friday, November 13, 2020. The increase in positive cases among our staff is prompting this need to close our campus for the safety of all stakeholders. However, we will begin serving the students remotely (asynchronous instruction) starting Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Beginning Wednesday, students will need to log onto Google Classroom to access their assignments and complete the work in order to be counted in attendance. Many of the students know their Google Classroom username and password. However, if your child does not know his/her login credentials, please contact your child’s teacher by email.

We will reevaluate our situation on Friday, November 13, 2020 to see if it will be possible to reopen for face-to-face instruction on Monday, November 16, 2020. We are so sorry for this inconvenience.