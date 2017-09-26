West Texas Comanches move up to No. 7 in THSCA Coaches Poll

The West Texas Comanches moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Week 4 Coaches Poll. The Comanches (3-1) took the Booker Kiowas (1-3) to the woodshed last Friday night at Kiowas Stadium 57-10. Sophomore quarterback Jalin Conyers turned in another stellar performance with 217 all-purpose yards with four combined touchdowns. Senior running back Brandon Seaman rushed for 96 yards adding two touchdowns.

The Comanches are idle this week. Next up is a non-conference road game against the Spearman Lynx (1-2) Friday, October 6. Kickoff is 7:00 p.m. at Lynx Stadium.