West Texas Comanches hold No. 8 in spot in THSCA Coaches Poll

The West Texas Comanches held onto the No. 8 spot in the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Week 3 coaches poll. The Comanches (2-1) dominated Claude (0-3) last Friday night at home 45-0. Quarterback Jalin Conyers posted 268 all-purpose yards, tossing three touchdowns and running for one more.

The Comanches are on the road this week facing non-conference opponent the Booker Kiowas (1-2) Friday, September 22. Kickoff is 7:00 p.m. at Kiowas Stadium.