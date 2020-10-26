Weather related crash claims life in Wheeler County

Source: DPS State Police Report. Borger News-Herald does not alter/change reports from state police.

Number of vehicles in crash: 1 Number Injured: 1 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Monday 10/26/20 – Approximately 2:40 p.m.

County: Wheeler

Location: I-40 - Approximately 10 miles west of Shamrock.

Posted Speed Limit: 75

Weather/Road Conditions: Rain-freezing rain/Icy road.

Vehicle 1: 2004 Ford F250

Driver: Deceased – Gary McSperitt, 67, of Elk City, Oklahoma – Died on scene.

Pronounced deceased by Wheeler County Justice of the Peace, Rick Walden

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Injured – Mary McSperitt, 69, of Elk City, Oklahoma – Transported to Shamrock General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1 was eastbound on I-40. The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions and lost control of the vehicle. Vehicle 1 left the roadway and traveled into the south barrow ditch where the vehicle began to rollover. Vehicle 1 rolled over across the barrow ditch and south service road before coming to a rest on its roof.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.

A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days -