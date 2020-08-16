Violent Crime Suppression Joint Operation Results in Multiple Arrests

AMARILLO – On August 12 and 13, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, Troopers, canine handlers and aviation conducted a joint operation with Borger and Pampa Police Departments, along with the Hutchinson and Gray County Sheriff’s Office and the Gray County Constable’s Office. The operation targeted violent crime in Hutchinson and Gray Counties. As a result of the collaborative effort, 28 people were arrested for the following crimes:

· 1 arrest – Tampering with evidence/resisting arrest

· 8 Arrest – Possession of controlled substance PG1 · 1 Arrest – Possession of controlled substance PG1 >= 1 gram · 1 Arrest – Possession of controlled substance PG1 >=4 grams · 1 Arrest – Evading arrest, assault public servant, resist arrest, search or transport

· 1 Arrest – Evading arrest, fraud possess/use credit or debit card · 1 Arrest – Interfere w/police service animal killing, resist arrest, search or transport

During the operation, fugitive arrests were made on the following warrants:

· 1 arrest – Endangering child (2 Counts), resisting arrest/failure to identify

· 1 arrest – Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

· 2 arrests – Evading arrest/detention in vehicle

· 1 arrest – Assault causing bodily injury family member

· 1 arrest – Burglary of habitation/theft of property

· 1 arrest– Theft of service >= $750 · 2 arrests– Bond surrender warrants

· 1 arrest – Violation of probation (Unauthorized use of motor vehicle)

· 1 arrest – Criminal trespass

· 1 arrest – Traffic warrant

· 1 arrest – Parole violation (Dangerous drugs)

· 1 arrest – Theft of property >=$100

