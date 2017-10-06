Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Borger News-Herald
Home
Forms
News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Place an Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Photos
Videos
Games
Entertainment
Calendar
Trending Now
Calvary Baptist hosts Camp Out Getting S'More of Jesus Oct. 7,8
Sanford-Fritch Eagles take week off before district play begins
State Sen. Seliger hosting Borger town hall Oct. 5
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: Five Fantasy Football Must-Starts | The Scoop
VIDEO: Five Fantasy Football Must-Starts | The Scoop
Friday, October 6, 2017
Five Fantasy Football Must-Starts | The Scoop
Category:
Sports
Upcoming Events
Calvary Baptist Church holds Camp Out Getting S'More of Jesus Oct. 7,8
Saturday, October 7, 2017
to
Sunday, October 8, 2017
Community organizers seek volunteers for Oct. 10 Snack Pak 4 Kids
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 6:00pm
Fall Moonlight Madness coming to downtown Borger Oct. 13
Friday, October 13, 2017 -
6:00pm
to
9:00pm
West Texas Comanches host Panhandle Panthers Friday, Oct. 13
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 7:00pm
Sanford-Fritch Eagles travel to Boys Ranch Friday, Oct. 13
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 7:00pm
more
Poll
What's your favorite outdoor fall activity?
Choices
Go apple picking
Go leaf-peeping
Get lost in a corn maze
Watch a high school football game
Go for a hike
Take a hayride
Visit a pumpkin patch
Other
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2017 Borger News Herald | P.O. Box 5130, Borger, TX 79008 | 806-273-5611
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Borger News Herald.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password