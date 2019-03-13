Update on power outage and Bugby fire 8:23 p.m.

***Approved for immediate release***

Per Xcel Energy, a substation has gone down that services approximately 70-80% of Borger. They are working to assess the damage/cause and will update us when they can. Due to the issues with social media being down we can not notify our public through the normal channels. We will continue to try to provide updates if that service becomes available. Until then we will notify traditional media with information as it becomes available.

Per the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM the fire in Bugby has been contained and is not threatening any towns at this time. Further updates will be made available as we can.

Brandon Strope

City of Borger PIO