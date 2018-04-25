UPDATE: Phillips 66 gas Leak

City of Borger/Hutchinson County - Office of Emergency Management

PRESS RELEASE - UPDATE

April 25, 2018 – 11:46 AM

City of Borger, Texas - The all clear has been given from officials at the Phillips 66 plant regarding the

upset. As a result of a cooperative effort between the Office of Emergency Management and Phillps 66,

the upset was able to be monitored and timely information was released to the public. At no time during

the monitoring were any levels detected to indicate a concern for the public. Phillips 66 will continue to

ensure that appropriate monitoring will be conducted.