TxDOT continues to discourage travel

AMARILLO – Snow continues to fall across much of the Texas panhandle. The National Weather Service in Amarillo reports that blowing snow will cause low visibility and driving conditions will be hazardous. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District Engineer, Blair Johnson, P.E., remains vigilant in discouraging travel.

“Even though our crews are out, road conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day,” Johnson says. “We urge all drivers to stay home until this storm has passed.”

If you must drive, check weather forecasts and visit DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to see conditions and closures on your planned route. As always, drivers should buckle up before putting the car in gear. Also, let friends and family know where you are going and what time you expect to arrive. Those who must travel need to allow plenty of time to arrive at their destination. If you find yourself stranded or facing an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Most importantly, if you don’t have to travel, please stay home.