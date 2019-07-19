Two arrested in Borger following theft at Pampa business

Two suspects were arrested in Borger on Thursday after the Borger Police Department received information about an alleged aggravated robbery that occurred at an eight-liner style casino in Pampa. Another suspect, Gatlin Ray Taylor, 24, remained at-large as of press time.

BPD officers located the vehicle, a small red car, on Highway 152 and Florida Street around 10 a.m., said Capt. Brandon Strope of the BPD.

A citizen said she heard on her police scanner than while the pursuit was on Cedar Street it had exceeded 70 mph.

A traffic stop was conducted at the Allsup's convenience store on Florida Street.

The vehicle then fled and a short pursuit followed, Strope said. The pursuit ended in the 1100 block of Lindsey Street where two men fled on foot.

A woman, identified as Autumn Nichole Combs, 19, stayed in the vehicle and was detained.

One suspect, Jonathan Arturo Duran, 27, walked back to officers and turned himself in.

Duran has outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and for a terroristic threat to a family member from BPD.

Earlier at 9:30 a.m., the Pampa Police Department received a call from a local establishment in the 900 block of West 23rd Street. The caller reported that a male subject stole a money bag from inside the business.

It was unknown initially if it was a robbery or a theft, according to a press release from the city of Pampa. PPD arrived at the scene and gathered information from the complainant.

The complainant described a male subject who grabbed a money bag from her hands and fled the store. Officers were able to gather information that the suspect may have got into a red car and fled the scene, possibly with other subjects.

Evidence from the offense in Pampa was recovered from that scene.

PPD investigators will be filing a charge of misdemeanor theft against Duran for the offense in Pampa. Additional charges from PPD may follow involving the other suspects as the investigation progresses. No one was injured in the theft and no weapon was used, according to the press release from Pampa.