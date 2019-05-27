Twenty-eight graduate from BHS, FPC

On May 3, Frank Phillips College held its annual commencement ceremonies. At this event, 28 Borger High School students were able to graduate three weeks prior to their high school graduation at BHS. A close working partnership between BHS and Frank Phillips College continues to benefit BHS students.

Graduating with their Associate of Science degrees: Heaven Acosta, Cody Alders, Marc Diaz, Alexa Dickson, Guadalupe Lugo, Froilan Mendez, Maya Ogans, Vianey Orona, Alyssa Perez, Ivan Ramos, William Wallace, Breanna West.

Graduating with their Associate of Applied Science degrees: Gavin Cooper, Graduating with their Cosmetology Certificate: Alondra Garcia, Kennedy Keen

BethAnne Parvin, Michelle Watson.

Graduating with their Instrumentation and Electrical Certificates: Orlando Benavidez, Garrett Clark, Colton Riggle, Gavin Wilson.

Graduating with their Process Technology Certificates: Luke Ammerman, Chris Rocha, Tytus Williams.

Graduating with their Welding Technology Certificates: Jesus Garcia, Christian Medina, Alex Ortiz, Isaak Segovia, Jason Washer.

Borger High School is extremely proud of these students.

Borger ISD funds two classes per semester for each student that wishes to participate in the dual-enrollment program. Because of this firm commitment to post-secondary education 200 students in the junior and senior classes take around 500 classes each semester. Also, local partnerships with CP Chem, Phillips 66, Solvay and others fund many scholarships for these highly motivated students. At BHS, we still believe we can change the world.