Tribal Nutrition set to open in Stinnett

STINNETT — A current trend, when it comes to health and nutrition is making its way to the small-town of Stinnett.

Tribal Nutrition, a new business that will offer Herbalife meal replacement shakes and metabolism-boosting teas, is set to open in Stinnett, on Jan.1.

Local business owners, Toby and Randi Nutter, are adding Tribal Nutrition to their already established gym, Tribal Fitness.

The new business will be located at the same location as Tribal Fitness, 100 Main. St.

“We want to open this because we know its good for our community,” Randi said. “We know we are not going to get rich off of it. It’s just good for our people, our town.”

The business will offer meal replacement shakes in 16 and 24 oz sizes. Flavors will range from Banana Split to Café Latte to Strawberry Cheesecake.

They will also have green teas, energy teas and fat-burning teas in an array of flavors.

Randi continued, “We love to help people be healthier and feel better. We are very excited to open it (nutrition bar).”

The business will open daily starting Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Tribal Fitness at 806-576-3311.