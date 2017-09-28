Tri-City Music Concert Association kicks-off 2017-18 season with performance by PAVLO tonight

Back by popular demand. PAVLO, dubbed the "Greek God of the Guitar" opens the 2017-18 Tri-City Music Concert Association season Thursday, September 28. PAVLO brings audiences to their feet with a unique style and Mediterranean flavor. His band includes Greek bouzouki, bass and percussion. PAVLO played in Borger in 2008. Get ready for his energetic return program. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Borger High School Auditorium located at 600 W. 1st St.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. Individual and season tickets to the concert association performances are available at the door. For more information, please call (806) 274-4981 or visit www.tricityconcerts.org.