Traffic accident in Oldham County

Number of vehicles in crash: 2 Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Sunday 11/1/20 – Approximately 2:30 a.m.

County: Oldham

Location: I-40 – Approximately 10 miles west of Adrian

Posted Speed Limit: 75

Weather/Road Conditions: Clear/ Dry paved road

Vehicle 1: 2016 Kenworth truck tractor towing a semi-trailer

Driver: Deceased – Sarabjit Singh, 23 of Bakersfield, California – Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Vehicle 2: 2016 Freightliner truck tractor/semi-trailer – Legally parked off the roadway at a rest area.

Driver: Not Injured – Mohit Kumar, 22, of Fontana, California.

Seat belt worn: No

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1 was eastbound on I-40. Vehicle 2 was legally parked off the roadway at a rest area. The driver of Vehicle 1 veered off the roadway into the rest area and struck vehicle 2.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.

