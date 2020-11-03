Traffic accident in Oldham County
Number of vehicles in crash: 2 Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Sunday 11/1/20 – Approximately 2:30 a.m.
County: Oldham
Location: I-40 – Approximately 10 miles west of Adrian
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Conditions: Clear/ Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2016 Kenworth truck tractor towing a semi-trailer
Driver: Deceased – Sarabjit Singh, 23 of Bakersfield, California – Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2016 Freightliner truck tractor/semi-trailer – Legally parked off the roadway at a rest area.
Driver: Not Injured – Mohit Kumar, 22, of Fontana, California.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details:
Vehicle 1 was eastbound on I-40. Vehicle 2 was legally parked off the roadway at a rest area. The driver of Vehicle 1 veered off the roadway into the rest area and struck vehicle 2.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
