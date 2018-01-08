Texas State Senate District 31 Republican Candidate, Victor Leal Meet and Greet at Neumann and Bailey

This Thursday, January 11, 6:00 - Texas State Senate District 31 Candidate, Victor Leal will be at Neumann and Bailey, 503 N Main, for a meet and greet. There will be some coffee and light hors d'oeuvres and get to know one of your candidates!

Candidate Bio:

Victor Leal is the dependable and unwavering conservative candidate for Texas Senate for District 31. In addition to being the heart of Texas energy production, our district keeps Texans fed and clothed. Panhandle ranchers, high plains farmers, devoted educators, and those in the Permian Basin energy sector are seeking a new kind of leader. Victor Leal is that dedicated leader.

Victor is an entrepreneur through-and-through. He is a small business owner and job creator that is for all ages, races, genders, and creeds.

Victor has worked alongside family members to grow a fledgling business into one that now includes six full-service locations and retail products in several grocery stores across the region. Leal’s Mexican Restaurant in Muleshoe celebrated 60 years in the original Muleshoe store in May of this year. Victor’s restaurants now employ over one-hundred hard-working associates in the District.

Victor is a highly-respected servant leader in his community. Victor was twice elected Mayor of Muleshoe. Along with several local volunteer positions, he has served on Care-Net Crisis Pregnancy Center Board of Amarillo and Canyon, and the Downtown Women’s Center Board of Amarillo.

Victor is a passionate and articulate spokesman for conservative public policy ideas in Texas. He has served as a Director of the Texas Public Policy Foundation where he worked to promote and defend limited government, personal responsibility, liberty and free enterprise.

