Texas Panhandle Centers can help with hard times

Texas Panhandle Centers provides mental health and behavioral service to intellectually disabled as well as other children and adults living in the top 21 counties of the Texas Panhandle. For the past three years, Texas Panhandle Centers has received funding for some of its programs from the Hutchinson County United Way. Over 500 people in the Borger area are served annually.

For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.