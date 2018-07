In response to the now removed billboard off I-40 that read, “Liberals please continue on I-40 until you have left our great state of Texas,” a new billboard was placed in a different location with a different message.

The new billboard located off I-40 and Coulter in Amarillo reads, “Texas is for everyone—not for bigotry. Welcome Y’all.”

Read more in today's edition of the Borger News-Herald.