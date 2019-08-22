Texas AG suspends Thomas Brown investigation

Texas Panhandle community reacts with shock

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a joint statement on Wednesday, Aug. 21, concerning the Thomas Brown investigation: “The Office of the Attorney General, FBI, and the Texas Rangers briefed the 31st District Attorney’s Office on the findings of this case, and all parties concur with the investigative findings.”

The statement goes on to explain the decision to suspend the investigation: “There is no viable evidence that would lead a reasonable person to conclude that foul play led to the death of Thomas Kelly Brown. This includes evidence related to manner of death, cause of death, or evidence of a specific suspect.”

Following AG’s statement this Wednesday, online comments from community members expressed a resounding suspicion. “How sad. A person was murdered and he does not think that should be investigated? Somebody was paid off for sure,” Josette Robinson Scott wrote in a comment on Facebook.

“My thoughts immediately go to ‘Who and What are they trying to cover up?’

This is not justice served. This is justice stolen,” Mika Daniels wrote.

Other comments questioned the integrity of Paxton, who was indicted in 2015 by a grand jury in Collin County following three felony charges. After a nearly four-year delay, there is no set date for a trial. Currently, Paxton is seeking to move his felony securities fraud case from Harris County back to Collin County where he is likely to receive a more sympathetic jury.

Thomas Brown was last seen on Nov. 23, 2016, in Canadian. He was reported missing after he missed curfew and the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office began the search for Brown.

Early the next morning, Brown’s truck was found abandoned, parked under trees outside the Municipal Waste Water Center.

The case sparked an out pour of community support. Volunteers joined the search efforts and a reward fund was set up in hopes that it would bring information that would lead investigators to Brown’s location.

Months later in January of 2017, Brown’s backpack was found near Lake Marvin, an area which was previously searched. Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis said deputies were alerted to Brown’s backpack when a passerby on a road near the lake noticed something in the brush.

Brown’s remains were discovered a little more than two years later in January near Lake Marvin off Lake Martin Road. The wilderness area is about 12 miles from Canadian.

In a press release by the private investigation firm, Klein Investigators and Consultants, the firm stated, “Investigators said the remains were found by a person that heard the call from law enforcement and the firm asking for everyone to keep an eye on Lake Marvin Road.”

Though the discovery of Brown’s remains brought some closure, the circumstances of his disappearance and death along with details involving the investigation only raised more questions and suspicion. The case has since weighed on the hearts and minds in the larger Texas Panhandle community.

Online, nearly 10,000 people follow the Facebook page “Moms4Tom.” The online community, which was started my friends of Brown’s mother, Penny Meek, is largely composed of local moms who have been following the case since Brown’s disappearance and are now dedicated in their support of Brown’s family as they search for answers.

Earlier this summer, “Moms4Tom” began distributing “Who Killed Tom” signs per the request of community members who wished to show their support for Brown’s family after a larger sign was vandalized in Canadian in July. Over 1,000 signs were ordered as of Aug. 2.

Despite the suspension of the investigation by the state, private investigators Klein Investigations & Consulting will continue their investigation and released the following statement: “We would like to make it clear that the attorney general’s office was unable to determine that Thomas died from suicide or homicide. Therefore, they have made the decision, pending any new information or evidence, that their case is suspended.

“KIC Texas will continue to investigate this case by first going backw and reviewing all evidence in the case. We believe that the case is solvable and pledge to the citizens of Hemphill County and all of North Texas that we will work diligently to solve this case.”