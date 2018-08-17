Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Borger News-Herald
wheather forecast
Home
Forms
News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Place an Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Photos
Videos
Games
Entertainment
Calendar
Trending Now
Army Reserve base evacuated after possible gunfire reported
Officials: 15 were hurt in deadly Texas hospital explosion
The Latest: HHS says families won't be immediately reunited
You are here
Home
» Teacher Spotlight
Teacher Spotlight
By:
Hallie Francis
Staff Writer
Friday, August 17, 2018
BORGER, TX
Tags:
Check out todays edition for our first
Category:
Entertainment
Upcoming Events
Fritch First Day of School
Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 1:00am
Stinnett First Day of School
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 1:00am
Pup Camp
Thursday, August 23, 2018 -
10:00am
to
12:00pm
Borger Meet the Teacher
Thursday, August 23, 2018 -
5:00pm
to
9:00pm
1st Annual Bulldog Blast Off
Tuesday, August 28, 2018 -
8:00pm
to
9:00pm
Poll
How will you celebrate 4th of July?
Choices
Watch the firework show at the lake
Cook out
Picnic
Vacation
Staying indoors
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2018 Borger News Herald | P.O. Box 5130, Borger, TX 79008 | 806-273-5611
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Borger News Herald.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password